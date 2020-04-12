Dear Dr. Roach: Surgery not indicated for aneurysm until it reaches certain size

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a very active 78-year-old woman. I had a CT scan for calcium and an aneurysm of the ascending thoracic aorta was found. In 2014 it measured 3.6 cm and in 2019 3.7. My doctor flippantly said "I'll see you in five years." No other comments from him. Is there anything I can do to slow it down? All I've read is that with an aneurysm, you will just drop dead. Why can't I have surgery? I take 20 mg of simvastatin for cholesterol and my blood pressure is 101/60. My family doctor told me not to take aspirin.

-- S.A.

A: The aorta is the major artery of the body, coming directly off of the left ventricle of the heart, forming an arch, then descending through the chest into the abdomen. There it splits into the two femoral arteries at about the level of the bellybutton. Any abnormalities of the aorta are taken very seriously. Weaknesses in the wall of the aorta, which is so thick that it contains both muscles and blood vessels of its own, may cause the progressive expansion of the aorta's wall: an aneurysm.