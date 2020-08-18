Dear Dr. Roach: Surgical option for vulvodynia available only to limited number

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 77-year-old sister has what she and I believe is vulvodynia. She's in horrible pain in her vaginal area and has had every test imaginable. She has been seen by her general doctor and gynecologist, but so far, no one has been able to diagnose her. She feels like she has a constant UTI, but tests come back negative. She's used estrogen cream, and does Kegel exercises and while the pain goes away, it comes back with a vengeance. I read that there's some kind of surgery and would like to hear more about that. I hate that she's in so much pain and suffering, as she is a very active woman. This has been very debilitating.