Dear Dr. Roach: Swallowing less air a key treatment for battling belching

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old woman. I have had excessive belching for nine months. I have tried many medications and home remedies, but nothing has helped. Have you heard of this problem? I have to ride three and a half hours to see a specialist doctor.

-- C.M.

A: I have seen this problem often.

Eructation -- we have Latin names for almost everything -- or belching, is the expulsion of air from the esophagus or stomach. The average person belches 25-30 times per day. This normal body function is considered a problem only when it is excessive and causes distress.

Stomach gas is most commonly caused by swallowed air, so the treatment is to teach people how to swallow less air. This means no gum chewing or smoking; no carbonated beverages (which contain dissolved CO2 gas); and most especially slower, careful eating to reduce air swallowing during mealtimes.

Belching can also be associated with reflux disease; however, medications generally do not help the belching symptoms. Dietary treatment -- that is, avoiding foods that make reflux worse (caffeine, chocolate, fatty foods, mints) -- may improve the symptom.