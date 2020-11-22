Dear Dr. Roach: Swallowing less air a key treatment for battling belching

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old woman. I have had excessive belching for nine months. I have tried many medications and home remedies, but nothing has helped. Have you heard of this problem? I have to ride three and a half hours to see a specialist doctor.
-- C.M.
A: I have seen this problem often.
Eructation -- we have Latin names for almost everything -- or belching, is the expulsion of air from the esophagus or stomach. The average person belches 25-30 times per day. This normal body function is considered a problem only when it is excessive and causes distress.
Stomach gas is most commonly caused by swallowed air, so the treatment is to teach people how to swallow less air. This means no gum chewing or smoking; no carbonated beverages (which contain dissolved CO2 gas); and most especially slower, careful eating to reduce air swallowing during mealtimes.
Belching can also be associated with reflux disease; however, medications generally do not help the belching symptoms. Dietary treatment -- that is, avoiding foods that make reflux worse (caffeine, chocolate, fatty foods, mints) -- may improve the symptom.
Just reassuring people that belching is a benign condition often helps with the anxiety that can accompany the belching. Anxiety itself can make people swallow more air, so sometimes people get stuck in a vicious cycle of belching and worrying about it.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've seen many people wearing a full face shield without any mask covering the nose or mouth. Does this make sense?
-- C.B.
A: A face shield provides some protection against COVID-19, but not as much as a face mask does. Health care workers use both a face mask and a shield when taking care of people with known or suspected COVID, since the shield provides protection against droplets entering the eyes. If you only wear one, though, the face mask provides significantly more protection to you and to others.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!