Dear Dr. Roach: Sweets and starches are not off-limits to prediabetics

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is prediabetes reversible, and if not, is it permissible to eat sweets and starches in moderation if you have it?

A: In many cases, prediabetes can be reversed. In North America, by far the most common type of diabetes is Type 2, and a major risk factor is being overweight.

As a rule, our diets include far too much refined starch (like white bread, pasta and rice) and simple sugars, and our lives are far too sedentary. Addressing any of these risk factors can have a significant effect on the complex metabolic condition that, left unchecked, will eventually become diabetes. Addressing all of them has a more than additive effect. The majority of my patients diagnosed with prediabetes are able to get to normal blood sugar levels with modest or moderate changes in their lifestyle.

People with Type 1 diabetes have a different issue. Type 1 is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the insulin-making cells of the pancreas. A proper diet and exercise will also help people with Type 1 diabetes, but they absolutely need insulin.

Having diabetes does not mean that you can never eat sweets again, but "in moderation" might mean different things to different people.