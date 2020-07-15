Dear Dr. Roach: Symptoms of alcoholism interrupt spouse's sleep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has been an alcoholic for 30 years. I have recently started to sleep in our living room due to his smell. He is furious! I have not slept well for so long -- I know it's affected my health. He doesn't want me sick, but he is making me sick. Please stress in your column how important sleep is -- for everybody!

-- S.D.

A: There's a lot more wrong here than just sleep.

Excess alcohol use has a dramatic negative effect on relationships, especially between the person with an alcohol problem and their spouse. It often affects children and friends as well. Work life is often affected very late in the course of alcohol abuse.

A strong odor is common in people who drink. The alcohol itself has an odor most people can discern, but byproducts of alcohol metabolism can be noticed in the breath, all over the skin through sweat glands and in the urine. It lasts for hours, many hours if a person has been drinking enough, and nothing can fully disguise it.