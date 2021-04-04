Dear Dr. Roach: Take these steps to protect kidney health

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had low GFR readings ranging from 53 to 37 for the past 15 years. I'm an 87-year-old female in good health. I do strength training and Pilates, and am quite active walking my dog and doing my own yardwork. I've had heart disease for 10 years with no symptoms, and echocardiograms are normal.

My cholesterol runs around 180, and my blood pressure fluctuates from 137/68 to 150/75. I take lovastatin and lisinopril daily. My doctor is not concerned about my numbers as long as there are no significant "spikes" or "drops," and he stresses the importance of drinking plenty of water. When I'm extremely sore I will take an Aleve tablet, only once during a four- to six-week period, as I know NSAIDs are not good for the kidneys, especially with readings like mine. I sometimes take an occasional Tylenol.

Am I doing all I can to help myself? I prefer not to take medication for my GFR, nor does my doctor recommend it. We monitor it with frequent bloodwork but the past two readings four months apart were 37 and 41.

-- I.F.