Dear Dr. Roach: The best treatment plan is one the patient will follow

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor is insisting I take cholesterol medicine after I've refused to take it for years. I am 66 years old, and my total cholesterol is 301 (triglycerides 76, HDL 83 and LDL 206). He has prescribed rosuvastatin, 20 mg a day. I feel with my triglycerides and my HDL being good levels that perhaps the dose may be a little excessive. I know that I am not a doctor, but I would like a second opinion on my doctor's prescription.

-- W.P.T.

A: You are right that your high HDL cholesterol reduces the risk, but most guidelines do recommend statin treatment based on your very high LDL cholesterol. In studies among people with an LDL as high as yours, those studied were less likely to have a heart attack or stroke when taking the medicine. By making some assumptions and with the use of a risk calculator, I can estimate your risk of a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years to be in the range of 6% to 7%. However, your blood pressure, smoking history and other medical information would be necessary for a more complete estimate, and few calculators consider family history and other nontraditional risk factors.