Dear Dr. Roach: The dangers of oral medicines that address toe fungus

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been bothered by the fungi on my toenails -- eight of them. I tried every over-the-counter remedy, to no avail. I asked my doctor for an oral medicine that worked for my friend, but then I was hesitant to take it after she said this: I have to take the medicine for six months, and my liver should be tested every month.

That scared me. It must be a dangerous drug to require a liver test every month. Please give me your opinion regarding this.

A: The prescription medication efinaconazole (Jublia) is specifically designed to treat nail fungus, and is applied to the toenails. Trials show it has 15% to 20% effectiveness, which sounds bad, but is much better than the over-the-counter options. Unfortunately, it is very expensive: A bottle (which lasts about a week) costs about $600 at goodrx.com, and treatment is intended to last 48 weeks. That's a whopping $28,800 to have a less than 50/50 chance of curing toenail fungus -- unless you are lucky enough to have coverage for this new drug.

A second topical medication, tavaborole (Kerydin) has similar effectiveness but is even more expensive.