Dear Dr. Roach: The difference between vaccination and variolation

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I've always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cutting the arm of a healthy person and then smearing the cut with material from the sores of a person infected by smallpox. The healthy person would then contract smallpox but had milder symptoms, and the death rate was reduced by something like 90%.

Why the difference? I would think that introducing the smallpox virus into a person through variolation wouldn't have much of a different effect than catching it from an infected person.

-- J.N.

A: This is indeed the history of smallpox prevention prior to vaccination, which was developed by Edward Jenner in 1796. Variolation (the name comes from "variola," the Latin name for smallpox) uses infectious particles from a person with smallpox to deliberately infect another person, usually with a needle -- although in Asia and Africa, the dried smallpox scabs were sometimes blown into the nose. It's critical to recall that variolation always had risks. Many people died, including two of the sons of King George III.

The risk of death from variolation could be reduced by using a person with a very mild case of smallpox as the source of the virus; sometimes the material was treated with steam or herbs, reducing the number of virus particles and making the process safer -- but never completely safe. The death rate from variolation was estimated to be 1% to 2%, compared with 15% to 30% from smallpox.

