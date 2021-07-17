Dear Dr. Roach: The (slowing) march of medical advancement

The second, of course, is COVID-19. The number of deaths from COVID-19 appears to be far higher than official reports. Recent studies estimate 700,000 to over 900,000 deaths so far in the U.S. from COVID-19, far more than the 580,000 reported deaths as of this writing. While most of these deaths are in people over 70, the excess deaths among middle-aged adults, young adults, adolescents and children due to COVID-19 are still very large. Public health maneuvers and rapid vaccine development have prevented many more deaths and untold suffering and disability, but the public health system of the world could and should have done better. While I admire many of the scientists who developed and tested treatments and vaccines, front-line workers who continue to labor ceaselessly on behalf of their patients and some public health officials who tried to sound the alarm and put in place the measures that could have helped, this is a colossal tragedy that did not have to be as bad as it has been.