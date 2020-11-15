Dear Dr. Roach: The truth about 'brain supplements'

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know what you think about brain supplements and whether you would recommend any. My age is 84 and I am in good health, but my memory is getting bad.

A: I see advertisements daily for supplements touted to have benefits in preventing or slowing progression of dementia. A careful review of the published data (where there is any) reveals no consistent evidence that supplements are effective in the treatment or progression of Alzheimer's disease. There may be one exception: vitamin E. Patients who want to try that in reasonable doses, such as 2,000 IU daily, may have a modest benefit.

Regular moderate exercise; a mostly plant-based diet high in fruits, vegetables and legumes and with moderate fish and low meat; and cognitive exercises all are much more likely to show benefit than any medication or supplement.

EAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old male in good health. At night I fall asleep quickly, but wake up several times during the night. Sometimes I am awake for up to two hours. If I chew a 1.5 mg gummy of melatonin, I sleep soundly and go back to sleep quickly if I do wake up. Is there any reason to be concerned about the frequent use of melatonin?