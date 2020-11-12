Dear Dr. Roach: There are treatments beyond CPAP for obstructive sleep apnea

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you share as much information as you know about a procedure called Inspire that supposedly helps reduce the serious issues of sleep apnea?

What are the benefits, and how does it work? What are the risks, since the procedure does involve surgically installing a tiny motor and wiring in the chest with the wiring connected to the throat and the device operated by a remote?

Inspire has been recommended for me at age 77 because I have tried CPAP machines twice without success. A home test and sleep lab test revealed that my brain awoke 56 times in an hour. That's serious sleep apnea and as you know, sleep apnea can be fatal or cause brain damage. My fear of Inspire is has to do with the motor and wiring in my body.

-- J.H.

A: Obstructive sleep apnea is a common, underdiagnosed sleep issue. In a person with OSA, the soft tissues in the neck and throat close the airway when the muscles are relaxed during sleep. This prevents breathing until a person wakes up for a second or two, the muscles regain tension and the person can take a breath to get oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. This can happen many times per night but not be remembered by the person.