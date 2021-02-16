Dear Dr. Roach: There are treatments for overactive bladder

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there a cure for overactive bladder?
-- R.H.
A: The underlying reason for overactive bladder is not well understood, and although there are medications to treat symptoms, there is not a cure for the condition.
The main symptoms of overactive bladder are urinary symptoms, especially urgency (the need to go right away), increased urinary frequency (this may include symptoms at night), and incontinence. Before considering medication, there are other treatments to try. These include weight loss if appropriate, pelvic floor exercises, bladder training and, in women, evaluation for vaginal atrophy. In men, it can sometimes be difficult to separate prostate symptoms from overactive bladder.
It may be treated with anticholinergic drugs such as oxybutynin. These are modestly effective, but can have side effects such as dry mouth. Recent studies have also implicated anticholinergic drugs as a possible factor in dementia. For these reasons, anticholinergic drugs are used only when necessary and at the lowest effective dose.
Another medicine option in the beta-3 drug mirabegron (Myrbetriq). It can increase blood pressure and should not be used in a person with uncontrolled high blood pressure. Otherwise it is safe and about as effective as the anticholinergic drugs.
Botulinum toxin and nerve stimulators are sometimes used in people can't take or tolerate the medication. Surgery is considered as a last resort.
DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on dosing of over-the-counter drugs used aspirin as an example of dosing by weight and age. A pediatric nurse practitioner wrote with the concern that aspirin should be avoided in children under 16 due to the risk of Reye's syndrome. I would add that the risk of Reye's syndrome is highest in children and teens with influenza or chickenpox. I recommend against aspirin for children, except under orders of the child's pediatrician.