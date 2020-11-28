Dear Dr. Roach: There is help for people who have difficulty swallowing tablets

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 78 and have some difficulty swallowing. I must take calcium and magnesium tablets, and they are very large. I have to chew them to get them down properly. I have actually choked on pills in the past. But chewing some tablets gives a terrible taste. Any suggestions?

-- P.P.L.

A: Older people often have difficulty swallowing for several reasons, including loss of elasticity of the tissues, dryness and neurological changes reducing sensation, and nerve and muscle changes in the muscles involved with swallowing.

Some general advice might be helpful. A proven method of swallowing tablets is to place the tablet on your tongue and suck water from a flexible water bottle. Capsules can be swallowed more easily by tilting the chin slightly toward your chest. These techniques are illustrated at https://tinyurl.com/swallow-advice.

Many, but not all, large pills can be crushed and mixed with thick liquid like applesauce or yogurt. Pill crushers can be bought at any pharmacy, or you can get a mortar and pestle. Ask your pharmacist if your pill can be crushed. If not, perhaps you can get a prescription for several smaller-sized tablets.