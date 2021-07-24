Dear Dr. Roach: There's more than one kind of food poisoning

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me about food poisoning? I often hear the term, but it seems to mean different things to different people.

-- V.A.

A: Foodborne illnesses are indeed a very large and diverse group. Although the term may refer to toxins in food, such as poisonous mushrooms or heavy metal contamination, it most often refers to illness caused by infectious pathogens, usually bacteria and viruses, but parasites as well.

The most common infectious foodborne illness is associated with what's called a toxin-mediated diarrhea. Many bacteria, such as E. coli, can cause watery diarrhea that starts within a day or two of ingestion of a contaminated meal. Viruses, especially norovirus and similar, are very infectious and cause outbreaks in homes, institutions and cruise ships. Parasites, such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium, are often ingested through contaminated water and may cause longer-lasting symptoms. Most cases of watery diarrhea are self-limited and do not need treatment.

Some unhealthy bacteria grow in the intestine and cause diarrhea with fever and sometimes blood. There are four that may cause a fever 48-72 hours after ingestion: Salmonella, typically from undercooked eggs or poultry; Shigella, which is highly infectious and transmitted by poor hand hygiene and contaminated food; Campylobacter, also from undercooked poultry; and an especially nasty strain of E. coli called O157:H7, most associated with beef. Diarrhea with fever or blood may also go away on its own, but should still be evaluated by your medical provider since some of these causes can be quite serious.

Preventing foodborne illness depends on correct kitchen technique: Keep your food preparation surfaces and hands clean with frequent washing. Keep fish and meat separate from all other foods. Think of raw fish and raw meat as being contaminated until they are properly cooked. Cooking to the correct temperature will effectively kill the germs. Once cooked, consume or refrigerate promptly.

