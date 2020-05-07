Dear Dr. Roach: There's no 'magic number' that triggers statin treatment

Dear Dr. Roach: At the end of January, I had my yearly physical, and my doctor recommended that I start taking a statin drug. I am a female, 71 years old and take no prescription drugs now. At the end of the physical the doctor told me that I am "very healthy."
My cholesterol is 212 with an HDL of 39. My blood pressure is 106/60. I chose to have a heart score screening done for my knowledge. Based on Mesa risk score, I am in the 64th percentile for age, gender and race with a total coronary calcium score of 55.
I really hate to start on a statin. I have never been on a diet, but the day I left her office I began the Mediterranean diet and plan to continue indefinitely. I am very active and get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. I believe in doing all I can before taking any type of drug.
I appreciate your time and would very much value your opinion on this matter.
-- M.J.G.
A: The calcium score is a test that uses a CT scan to provide information on a person's likelihood of developing a heart attack. It gives complementary prognostic value to the standard risks, such as your age and sex, cholesterol and blood pressure.
Statin drugs reduce risk for developing a heart attack, but should never be used indiscriminately. The higher the risk of developing heart disease, the greater the value of a statin. There is no single "magic number" that defines when people should get a statin drug. A person's own preferences, and the multiple other risk factors that aren't considered by the calculators (especially family history, diet, exercise, stress and relationships) affect the decision. However, the calculators are a place to start. The American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and others recommend starting statin therapy at a level of 7.5%.
When I put all the information you gave me into the calculator at tinyurl.com/Mesa-risk, I get a 10-year risk of 5.3%. Given your strong desire to avoid medicine, your new diet and your good exercise, I would not recommend a statin drug for you.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a male, 79 and in good health with diabetes. Recently, I had a routine colonoscopy. One polyp was removed -- it was benign -- and I was diagnosed with diverticulosis. Eight days after the colonoscopy I began hemorrhaging blood. I spent the next eight days in intensive care, where they performed two colonoscopies, a sigmoidoscopy and a bleeding scan. I was told that if more air had been pumped in during the original colonoscopy, no perforation would have occurred. Is this accurate? Why did eight days lapse before the bleeding started?
-- F.C.
A: A colonoscopy is a relatively safe test, but even without a biopsy, a colonoscopy can occasionally have a complication. When a biopsy is taken, the risk is higher of both bleeding and perforation.
When a polyp is removed during colonoscopy, the area is cauterized to stop bleeding. This causes a clot and/or scar tissue to form, protecting the area. Days after the procedure, the contents of the colon can scrape off the protective coating and allow the blood vessels to start bleeding again. Delayed bleeding is uncommon, but it's not rare: A 1 centimeter polyp had approximately a 1% risk of delayed bleeding, but you had a much more protracted course than most.
I don't perform colonoscopy, but I did not read that more or less air in the colon is a risk factor for developing delayed bleeding. I am sure your physician would have taken all reasonable precautions, but delayed bleeding can happen even under the best conditions.
Dear Dr. Roach: Last October, my doctor suggested that I receive the MMR vaccine booster shot after an immunity test showed that I needed it -- I was born in 1962. Is it safe for me to get the shingles vaccine now, less than a year after my MMR booster? I was told that one cannot receive two live vaccines too close together.
-- L.F.
A: Many vaccines are supposed to be given at the same time, including live vaccines. However, the likelihood of a reaction, especially muscle aches and elevated temperature, goes up when multiple vaccines are given together.
When possible, it's reasonable to wait a while between vaccines in older people. Even though it is not a live vaccine, the new shingles vaccine has somewhat higher likelihood of making people feel unwell for a day or so. I prefer to give that one separately; some patients have asked for it on Friday so they have the weekend in case they get a reaction.
The MMR, by the way, is a combination of three live, weakened virus strains together, and it is a well-tolerated vaccine in most adults as well as children. They were given separately decades ago, but now only come in the U.S. as a combined vaccine.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!