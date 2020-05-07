Dear Dr. Roach: There's no 'magic number' that triggers statin treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: At the end of January, I had my yearly physical, and my doctor recommended that I start taking a statin drug. I am a female, 71 years old and take no prescription drugs now. At the end of the physical the doctor told me that I am "very healthy."

My cholesterol is 212 with an HDL of 39. My blood pressure is 106/60. I chose to have a heart score screening done for my knowledge. Based on Mesa risk score, I am in the 64th percentile for age, gender and race with a total coronary calcium score of 55.

I really hate to start on a statin. I have never been on a diet, but the day I left her office I began the Mediterranean diet and plan to continue indefinitely. I am very active and get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. I believe in doing all I can before taking any type of drug.

I appreciate your time and would very much value your opinion on this matter.

-- M.J.G.

A: The calcium score is a test that uses a CT scan to provide information on a person's likelihood of developing a heart attack. It gives complementary prognostic value to the standard risks, such as your age and sex, cholesterol and blood pressure.