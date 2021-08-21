Dear Dr. Roach: Thermography not ready for prime-time role as screening tool

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy woman. I recently had a whole-body thermography exam that highlighted my thyroid rather dramatically. Should I get a blood test for my thyroid and/or an ultrasound?

-- E.D.

A: Thermography is a technique looking at differences in skin temperature. Back in the 1970s, it was found that breast cancer can lead to warmer temperatures on the skin overlying the tumor. Unfortunately, there still has not been any evidence that thermography has any advantages over mammography. Recent research suggests there may be a role in the future for thermography, possibly in combination with mammography, but the data on breast cancer shows poor accuracy.

An overactive thyroid gland may also lead to high blood flow and warmer skin temperatures. So theoretically, thermography could be used to diagnose thyroid tumors and hyperthyroidism. Again, there may be potential in the future but in my opinion, thermography is not an appropriate screening test in a healthy person.

Although I recommend against getting a screening thermography exam, now that you have documented an abnormality, your doctor may feel obligated to do an evaluation. Since the whole thyroid was abnormal by thermography, rather than a specific area, as it would be in the case of a tumor, a set of thyroid function blood testing may help relieve the anxiety you must feel with this abnormal test.

Screening tests need to be proven both safe and effective. False positive tests lead to anxiety and unnecessary follow-up testing. False negative tests can keep a person from coming to the doctor to get evaluated. Screening tests require a very high level of evidence before they can be recommended, and thermography is not yet ready for use in screening.

