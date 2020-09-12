Dear Dr. Roach: This is the year: Do not skip out on the flu shot

DR. ROACH WRITES: Every year around this time I write a column on the different flu vaccines that are available. Before doing so this year, I want to implore readers to get their flu vaccine. If you have never gotten one, now is the time. If you had a bad reaction 20 years ago, give the vaccine another chance this year. If you have never had the flu and don't see the reason for the vaccine, this is the year to start.
The reason I say this is that as I write, COVID-19 cases continue to increase in many parts of North America. Hospitals will be stressed. More people getting the flu shot means fewer people who need to be hospitalized for flu. I recall years where every bed in the intensive care unit was filled with a person with severe lung disease from influenza, and ICU beds may be in very short supply.
The flu and COVID-19 share many symptoms, so a case of the flu may often mean getting tested for COVID-19, which may not be easy to obtain. Protect yourself, your family, friends, neighbors, community and the health care system by getting a flu shot this year. Physical distancing, mask wearing and handwashing will all help, but the flu vaccine is the most important.
This year's flu vaccine will include two A strains: an H1N1, an H3N2, and one or two B strains, depending on whether it's the trivalent or quadrivalent. Since it is the A strains that are more likely to cause hospitalization, either vaccine type will protect against the most dangerous type of flu.
This year, finally, there are approved quadrivalent high-dose and quadrivalent adjuvant vaccines available for people over 65. These provide a higher degree of protection over standard dose, but if one isn't immediately available, I would recommend getting any available flu vaccine starting now. September and October are probably the best months to get the vaccine, but vaccination is likely to be of benefit as long as flu strains are circulating, which usually is well into January or later.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is 55 years old. He was in the hospital about a year ago for a mild heart attack. At the time, a urine test was performed and a small amount of blood was detected in his urine. He went through the usual tests and scans, including a CT scan and cystoscopy, but nothing could be found to indicate the reason for the blood. A year later, his urine still tests positive for blood. The doctor doesn't seem overly concerned. but I'd like to know what is causing the blood in his urine. Is it acceptable to live with a small amount of blood in the urine?
-- M.H.
A: Small amounts of blood in the urine are extremely common. There are many causes, the most are concerning of which is bladder cancer. It is more common in men over 35 or those with certain occupational exposures. Concern for bladder cancer is the main reason why your husband had the CT scan and cystoscopy.
If kidney function is normal and stable, there is no protein in the urine and the CT scan and cystoscopy are normal, then no further workup is usually recommended. Yearly repeat followup visits are recommended. No cause is usually ever identified in such cases.
