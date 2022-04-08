Dear Dr. Roach: Those with family history of diabetes should have screenings

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently my mom was diagnosed with diabetes. Two of her 12 siblings were diabetic. While I don't have anything that I would call a red flag symptom, would it be wise for me to get tested? Can I go to my doctor and have them run a test without having any major symptoms, or would that be a waste of time? I am a fairly healthy 35-year-old male. I don't smoke, have an occasional drink, run 20-30 miles a week and have a physically active job in landscaping. The worst part is my diet, which isn't always the best due to working long hours in the summer, coming home and eating prior to going to bed. Sometimes that can include sweets and/or carbs.

-- M.D.F.

A: People with a family history of diabetes (parents or siblings) should absolutely receive screening tests for diabetes. A screening test is done on a person with no symptoms at all.

If you were to develop symptoms, such as excess thirst or urination, blurry vision or unintended weight loss, you should be seen right away and evaluated solely on the basis of your symptoms. Otherwise, a screening test with your routine wellness visit is appropriate.

Most doctors use the hemoglobin A1C test, which looks at the blood sugar over the past couple of months, rather than a fasting blood glucose, which will not become abnormal until the diabetes is considerably more advanced. The most sensitive test is a two-hour glucose tolerance test, which I use when my suspicion is very high, even if the A1C is normal.

Given your family history, it is particularly important for you to avoid processed foods, refined starches and simple sugars. Whole fruits, whole grains, vegetables, seeds and nuts are much better choices. You should also avoid eating right before bed. Try keeping a healthier snack with you to eat in the late afternoon or evening to keep you from getting so hungry that you make unwise choices at night.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know someone who had the first and now second dose of the Moderna vaccine and did not get any of the side effects from either one of them. Does it mean the vaccine is not working, or does it mean their system is pretty strong? Everyone talks about the side effects, but no one mentions if you do not have side effects. Please clarify, as I am going to get my second vaccine this coming Saturday.

-- M.J.

A: I often hear doctors and patients explain vaccine reactions, such as sore arm and fever, as evidence that "the vaccine is working." It's natural to worry that no reaction means the vaccine isn't working. However, that's not the case. Even people with no side effects whatsoever (most people have a little bit of a sore arm, at least) get benefit from the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective at preventing infections.

It is true that people who have a history of COVID-19 infection are more likely to get a side effect like fever or fatigue. So, I wouldn't say that the person you know who had no side effects had necessarily a "strong" immune system. The immune system needs to be perfectly regulated to both protect you from invaders but also to avoid autoimmune reactions. But it does mean they are less likely to have had COVID-19 in the past.

Part of the danger in COVID-19 infection is the body's immune and inflammatory response to the virus. I could speculate that those people who have very strong reactions to the vaccine might be those who are most likely to be at risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My question is in regard to cholesterol levels and whether a very high HDL can actually be dangerous. My HDL is 102, and has always been on the high side. My LDL is 119 and triglycerides are 69. My total number is 235. My total number appears to be high because of a high amount of the good HDL. Although I am a healthy eater and do moderate exercise for a 73-year-old woman, I assume my body makes a high level of cholesterol, and would appreciate your thoughts on this issue.

-- B.

A: In general, high levels of HDL cholesterol (think "H for healthy") reduce heart attack risk. However, there are a small number of people with a genetic mutation in whom high levels of HDL cholesterol actually increase heart risk. This is present only in a few percent of people with high HDL. People with high HDL and known heart disease should be evaluated by an expert.

Your level of 102 is very likely to represent health, not disease. If your family history is favorable for heart disease, it's extremely unlikely that you need to worry about this high level of HDL.

