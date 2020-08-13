Dear Dr. Roach: Those with heart issues subconsciously decrease exertion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 71-year-old woman of normal weight. I had a pacemaker put in back in December 2019 due to heart block. I had a low heart rate of 37, which caused periodic shortness of breath and trouble walking for exercise without becoming dizzy and lightheaded and feeling like I would pass out. Things are much better since the pacemaker was put in, but I still feel like my heart rate goes high quickly with little exertion, like just walking to the mailbox. My cardiologist says that should improve as I continue to exercise more. Should I be concerned?

-- P.B.

A: Your cardiologist is very likely correct. People with heart block, like many heart issues, often subconsciously decrease their exertion. This leads to deconditioning, and a regular exercise program is the correct treatment. If you aren't getting back to normal, the cardiologist may want to take a look at heart function with an echocardiogram.