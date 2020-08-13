Dear Dr. Roach: Those with heart issues subconsciously decrease exertion

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 71-year-old woman of normal weight. I had a pacemaker put in back in December 2019 due to heart block. I had a low heart rate of 37, which caused periodic shortness of breath and trouble walking for exercise without becoming dizzy and lightheaded and feeling like I would pass out. Things are much better since the pacemaker was put in, but I still feel like my heart rate goes high quickly with little exertion, like just walking to the mailbox. My cardiologist says that should improve as I continue to exercise more. Should I be concerned?
-- P.B.
A: Your cardiologist is very likely correct. People with heart block, like many heart issues, often subconsciously decrease their exertion. This leads to deconditioning, and a regular exercise program is the correct treatment. If you aren't getting back to normal, the cardiologist may want to take a look at heart function with an echocardiogram.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you get irritable bowel syndrome by living in a tropical climate? I moved to South Florida 15 years ago and have had this problem ever since. When I go up North, I have no symptoms within 24 hours. My gastroenterologist, who moved his practice from Pennsylvania to Florida, said he has never seen so many patients with IBS since his move. He has said he suspects there may be an irritant in the air or water that causes this. Any thoughts? -- Anon.
A: IBS is a very common condition and is frequently not formally diagnosed. Ten to 15% of North Americans meet criteria, and more women have it than men in North America. There have been several studies looking at geographic distribution of IBS, but there is no definitive increase in warmer climates.
The underlying causes of IBS are not known precisely, and no clear irritant in food or water has been found. Stress may cause IBS to worsen, so that's a possibility. You may also be eating differently when you go back to Pennsylvania.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!