Dear Dr. Roach: Thunderclap headache is a medical/surgical emergency

A: The expert consensus is that as long as you feel well, you do not need any further screening tests. However, you are still at risk for developing active tuberculosis despite having been treated with the isoniazid.

Symptoms include cough, fever and weight loss. Any of these symptoms, if unexplained by something like a cold, should prompt you to see your doctor and you should ask about getting a chest X-ray. Fortunately, the risk of developing tuberculosis is very low now, perhaps 1% or 2% in your lifetime.

Different health care systems have their own rules about screening a person with a positive skin test for tuberculosis after treatment. However, studies have shown that regular chest X-rays are almost completely useless in a person with no symptoms.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on trigger finger resulted in a slew of letters, and once again, I learned some new and useful information from my readers. Several readers found that keeping their hands in hot water (please, not hot enough to burn) and doing some hand exercises underwater was enough to treat their condition effectively without shots or surgery. Some people had relief with physical therapy alone.

A family physician (Dr. S.B.) noted that the reader was planning on discussing his condition at his annual wellness visit, and wrote to remind me that the annual wellness visit is separate from a visit to discuss medical problems. Trying to do both a problem-based visit and a wellness check at the same time can lead to billing complications. He wrote this: "I have found it best to be very, very clear at the time the appointment is made that only preventive services can be addressed. For instance, 'Can we schedule you for a separate appointment for that thumb pain?'" He advised me to "Please encourage patients to schedule appointments for their problems when the problem comes up and not save them up for their annual exam."

