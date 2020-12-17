Dear Dr. Roach: Thunderclap headache is a medical/surgical emergency

DEAR DR. ROACH: After six weeks of severe headaches, which were originally thought to be migraines, I was diagnosed with thunderclap headaches. These headaches suddenly stopped, and I have not had another for over two years. The doctor gave me a prescription for Maxalt to be taken as soon as I feel a headache coming on. It can be repeated twice within 30 minutes of each dose. Would you please explain this condition?
-- P.M.
A: A thunderclap headache is, as its name suggests, a very severe headache that begins suddenly and reaches full intensity within one minute. This is a medical/surgical emergency, as one of the most common causes of TCH is a subarachnoid hemorrhage, usually caused by rupture of an aneurysm. This possibility must be evaluated immediately (call 911!) with imaging studies and a lumbar puncture, also called a "spinal tap." People will usually describe it as "the worst headache of my life," and treatment is aimed at repairing the aneurysm as quickly as possible.
There are other causes of thunderclap headache, which can be considered after exclusion of subarachnoid hemorrhage. The course of your condition -- that is, multiple episodes over several weeks -- suggests you have a condition called reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome. In this condition, some of the arteries in the brain constrict and stay constricted for a prolonged time. It is not known why this happens.
It is most common in women in their 40s. There are several predisposing conditions and medications, including preexisting migraine, although people with migraines know immediately that a TCH is NOT a typical migraine. Triptans, such as rizatriptan (Maxalt) is one of the medicines that can trigger reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome, and many authorities recommend against using them. Double-check with a neurologist about this treatment. Otherwise, there are no specific treatments for RCVS. Ninety percent to 95% of people will have a course like yours, with no permanent damage and no recurrence.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 91 years old, and have been on morphine sulfate for years. I was a paratrooper for 20 years, so you can probably figure out why I need the morphine. I would like to wean from the morphine, and have tried several times, but it is hard. Is there any over-the-counter product to take its place? I would love to quit.
-- E.V.
A: Morphine is a strong opiate, and one of the most effective pain medications we have, in the right circumstances. However, the body can develop tolerance to its effect. With long-term use, many people find that the dose they have been taking loses its pain-relieving effect, and they require higher doses to get the same benefit. In studies of people with chronic pain, after a year of being on opiates like morphine, the pain is usually not any better than it was before they started. Unfortunately, some of the toxicities of opiates, such as constipation, do not develop tolerance, so long-term use of morphine is often problematic.
I say "often" problematic, because there are patients, and I have had some, who do very well with long-term opiates. They have good pain control and little toxicity. If you are one of the lucky few doing well with the morphine, then there may be no reason to go through the process of withdrawal and finding effective pain relief alternatives.
Unfortunately, few people will get adequate pain relief from moderate to severe pain, the kind morphine is used for, with over-the-counter treatments like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen. Most people need a combination of treatments, including prescription medication, to get good-quality pain relief. A pain management expert is the ideal specialist to help discuss whether alternatives are appropriate.
Dear Dr. Roach: In 2006, I was working at a long-term-health care center, and we had annual tuberculosis screenings. That year, I tested positive and was prescribed six months of isoniazid. I was told by my doctor at the time to get a chest X-ray every three years and not to participate in any future TB screenings.
In 2007 I moved and have not worked in health care since. I'm getting conflicting information from new doctors on whether I need chest X-rays at any point. Overall, I am in good health. What is my appropriate follow-up?
-- S.B.
A: The expert consensus is that as long as you feel well, you do not need any further screening tests. However, you are still at risk for developing active tuberculosis despite having been treated with the isoniazid.
Symptoms include cough, fever and weight loss. Any of these symptoms, if unexplained by something like a cold, should prompt you to see your doctor and you should ask about getting a chest X-ray. Fortunately, the risk of developing tuberculosis is very low now, perhaps 1% or 2% in your lifetime.
Different health care systems have their own rules about screening a person with a positive skin test for tuberculosis after treatment. However, studies have shown that regular chest X-rays are almost completely useless in a person with no symptoms.
DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on trigger finger resulted in a slew of letters, and once again, I learned some new and useful information from my readers. Several readers found that keeping their hands in hot water (please, not hot enough to burn) and doing some hand exercises underwater was enough to treat their condition effectively without shots or surgery. Some people had relief with physical therapy alone.
A family physician (Dr. S.B.) noted that the reader was planning on discussing his condition at his annual wellness visit, and wrote to remind me that the annual wellness visit is separate from a visit to discuss medical problems. Trying to do both a problem-based visit and a wellness check at the same time can lead to billing complications. He wrote this: "I have found it best to be very, very clear at the time the appointment is made that only preventive services can be addressed. For instance, 'Can we schedule you for a separate appointment for that thumb pain?'" He advised me to "Please encourage patients to schedule appointments for their problems when the problem comes up and not save them up for their annual exam."
