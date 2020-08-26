Dear Dr. Roach: Tight pants and packed pockets may cause tingling, numbness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had meralgia paresthetica for two and a half years. I have all the classic symptoms: tingling, pins and needles, some numbness and stinging in the top and side of my left thigh. I have tried numerous exercises and been treated by a physical therapist and an acupuncturist. Nothing has helped. My doctor has suggested the possibility of medication and/or an injection.

I am 70 years old, do not smoke, am not overweight and am extremely active. This condition has made it difficult to get a good night's sleep. What are your thoughts?

-- K.B.

A: Meralgia paresthetica is caused by pressure on the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve. This causes the symptoms you mention, usually on the front and outside of the upper thigh. I often see it in people who have recently gained weight -- and occasionally in those who have recently lost weight. I have never had a patient with symptoms that have lasted as long as yours.

Fortunately, 90% of the time, the symptoms will go away by themselves. Patients should avoid excessively tight clothing and belts, and consider weight loss, if appropriate.