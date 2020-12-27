Dear Dr. Roach: Time and effort needed to treat intermittent explosive disorder

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then feel guilty when I say things I don't mean to ones I love. I have been in counseling for several weeks without much improvement.

-- E.M.C.

A: The critical first step in successful treatment, and often the hardest, is to recognize you have a problem, so I congratulate you taking it.

As with most conditions affecting the mind, treatment is with therapy, medication or both. The most well-studied treatment on the therapy side is called cognitive behavioral therapy, but it is expensive, can be hard to find and is not appropriate for everybody. It certainly takes significant and prolonged effort.

Medication therapy has also been demonstrated to be effective in treating intermittent explosive disorder. The best-studied medication is fluoxetine (Prozac), which was found to have a moderate or large improvement in 66% of subjects, compared with 29% of those taking placebo.