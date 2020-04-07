Dear Dr. Roach: To sedate or not to sedate? A colonoscopy question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: After reading your recent column on sedation during colonoscopy, I wanted to mention that I have asked for no sedation during two colonoscopies in the past several years. I did this after reading an article in the newspaper. People commented with replies, many of which were of the "don't bother with sedation" approach. Posters included doctors, nurses and patients.

I felt fine without any discomfort. Yes, I had moments that indeed felt somewhat like gas, but no pain, just some "pressure." Benefits to no sedation included no aftereffect from drugs. I drove home from the procedure both times myself. I also had no anesthesiologist fees, which can cost more than the procedure in some cases. Finally, I am an interested patient, and I was able to view the procedure on the monitor while my doctor gladly commented and answered questions. I was offered a set of headphones and dark glasses if I wanted, but again, I was interested in knowing the medical details.

As a side note, I saw a study that determined that the longer the time taken during the inspection for polyps, the more that were found (fairly obvious, I guess). But I believe that when the patient is conscious, the doctor may tend to take more time, especially around turns, and may in fact take more time inspecting folds and creases.