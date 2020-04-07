Dear Dr. Roach: To sedate or not to sedate? A colonoscopy question

Dear Dr. Roach: After reading your recent column on sedation during colonoscopy, I wanted to mention that I have asked for no sedation during two colonoscopies in the past several years. I did this after reading an article in the newspaper. People commented with replies, many of which were of the "don't bother with sedation" approach. Posters included doctors, nurses and patients.
I felt fine without any discomfort. Yes, I had moments that indeed felt somewhat like gas, but no pain, just some "pressure." Benefits to no sedation included no aftereffect from drugs. I drove home from the procedure both times myself. I also had no anesthesiologist fees, which can cost more than the procedure in some cases. Finally, I am an interested patient, and I was able to view the procedure on the monitor while my doctor gladly commented and answered questions. I was offered a set of headphones and dark glasses if I wanted, but again, I was interested in knowing the medical details.
As a side note, I saw a study that determined that the longer the time taken during the inspection for polyps, the more that were found (fairly obvious, I guess). But I believe that when the patient is conscious, the doctor may tend to take more time, especially around turns, and may in fact take more time inspecting folds and creases.
— D.S.
A: During the procedure, gas is used to inflate the colon so the endoscopist can see. This causes a sense of fullness and distention that can be very uncomfortable for some people. However, your comments about the benefits may resonate with some readers. Personally, I find watching a colonoscopy fascinating — and the lining of the colon surprisingly beautiful — but I am quite sure not everyone will agree with you or me.
Your final point is important: Longer time during the "withdrawal" phase of the colonoscopy, which is when the gastroenterologist visually inspects the colon lining, means fewer missed polyps and other lesions. However, I am not sure that having a patient awake would motivate the physician to take a longer amount of time.
