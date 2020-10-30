Dear Dr. Roach: Top of compression stocking depends on how high swelling is

DEAR DR. ROACH: Where should the top of my compression stocking be? I was told by the salespeople that the top should be about 2 inches below the bend in the knee. But there is extra pressure that could cut off the blood flow at this location. It is a very thick part of my calf, and having to double over the material increases the pressure there. Having the stocking end inside the bend of my knee (behind the knee) seems to exert less pressure.

— P.A.

A: The ideal top of the compression stocking depends on how high the swelling goes. For most people with lower-limb swelling that comes from changes in the veins due to getting older — when the valves in the veins fail, leading to varicose veins and leg swelling, especially after a long day or excess salt intake — below the knee is a common site. For other people, thigh high is more appropriate.

You do not need to worry about cutting off circulation. The blood supply to the legs comes from the arteries, which are at much higher pressure than the veins or the compression stockings. However, you can make the top a little higher if it is more comfortable for you, and if behind the knee is comfortable, than that should be fine.