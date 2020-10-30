Dear Dr. Roach: Top of compression stocking depends on how high swelling is

DEAR DR. ROACH: Where should the top of my compression stocking be? I was told by the salespeople that the top should be about 2 inches below the bend in the knee. But there is extra pressure that could cut off the blood flow at this location. It is a very thick part of my calf, and having to double over the material increases the pressure there. Having the stocking end inside the bend of my knee (behind the knee) seems to exert less pressure.
— P.A.
A: The ideal top of the compression stocking depends on how high the swelling goes. For most people with lower-limb swelling that comes from changes in the veins due to getting older — when the valves in the veins fail, leading to varicose veins and leg swelling, especially after a long day or excess salt intake — below the knee is a common site. For other people, thigh high is more appropriate.
You do not need to worry about cutting off circulation. The blood supply to the legs comes from the arteries, which are at much higher pressure than the veins or the compression stockings. However, you can make the top a little higher if it is more comfortable for you, and if behind the knee is comfortable, than that should be fine.
Doubling of the material is not recommended, since modern stockings have less pressure at the top for comfort.
DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on irritation from using face masks led to some helpful advice from readers. They pointed out that some people have allergic (or nonallergic irritating) reactions to mask material, especially those made from synthetic materials. This may include both fabric masks and disposable masks. Cotton is unlikely to cause allergic reactions, so a cotton mask may be a good choice.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Your recent column discussed smoking or vaping for insomnia and/or pain. A 70-ish friend uses three drops of CBD oil under her tongue each night and finds it really helps her sleep and quiets arthritis pain. I'm thinking of trying it. Any pros or cons to be aware of?
— N.C.
A: Cannabidiol is one of the principal pharmacologically active components of cannabis. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, it does not have psychoactive effects. The data showing effectiveness are more robust than they were a few years ago, but it is still approved only for uncommon seizure disorders. Some people certainly find it effective for pain. It seems to be safe even in high doses.
The main issue is that the amount of CBD in a given preparation has been found to vary considerably, with over half of CBD sold online found to be incorrectly labeled, and over 20% containing THC. Independent (third party) verification of quality and strength is best for being able to trust a product, since they are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Now that we are six months into the pandemic, I could use a refresher on what underlying conditions cause people to fare worse when they contract this virus. I have heard that diabetes and high blood pressure are two risk factors. Do those with controlled diabetes and high blood pressure have the same risk as uncontrolled?
— E.T.
A: Diabetes is clearly a risk for developing complications in people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It is likely, but not definitive, that diabetes that has not been well controlled, especially for a long time, is a much greater risk factor than well-controlled diabetes. High blood pressure is also likely a risk factor, and again, those with high blood pressure that was caught early and promptly treated with goals reached are probably less likely to have complications than those with poor control.
Other risk factors include any immune system disease or treatment (HIV, cancer, organ transplant); heart or lung disease; chronic kidney disease; sickle cell and obesity. There are many other conditions that probably increase risk. In fact, a majority of older North Americans will have at least one risk factor, which is why we all need to continue to physically distance and wear masks.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!