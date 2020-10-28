Dear Dr. Roach: Topical NSAIDs worth trying before oral meds

DEAR DR. ROACH: Since topical applications of creams like Voltaren or Aspercream are absorbed into the bloodstream and circulate throughout the body, and do not go directly to the site of pain, is there an advantage to using them over oral NSAIDs?

-- T.A.W.

A: I disagree with your premise. Although topical NSAIDs do get absorbed by the body, they are absorbed much less well than oral doses. Only 6% to 20% of the dose gets into the bloodstream, and there is definitely an effect locally.

The benefit is not immense, but 60% of people will have pain reduced by half or more using topical NSAIDs. The biggest barrier I have had to them has been their high cost. However, generic diclofenac (Voltaren) gel is around $15 with the GoodRx app. They are worth trying before oral NSAIDs, especially on parts of the body (like the knees and hands) where the joint pain is superficial. They have much less risk of damage to the stomach and kidneys, which oral NSAIDs can do. Mild skin rash is the most common side effect.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you find in your practice that "normal" A1C for non-diabetics changes with age?

-- D.D.