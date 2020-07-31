Dear Dr. Roach: Tops of broccoli should be well-tolerated by most people

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column on irritable bowel syndrome, you mention broccoli as a food to be avoided, citing the FODMAP diet. If you would look at the Monash University list of high FODMAP foods you will find that broccoli is low; however, cauliflower and other members of the brassica vegetable family are the culprits, being high in FODMAPs. Broccoli is one of the very nutritious vegetables that are allowed on this limited diet, and it would be a shame if people avoided it because of your widely read articles. I have IBS and have no trouble with broccoli.
— H.M.
A: A recent update from Monash University notes that while the stalks of broccoli are high in overall FODMAPs — fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols, the chemical components of foods that often cause symptoms in people with irritable bowel syndrome — the flowers or heads —are low. Consuming just the tops of broccoli should be well-tolerated by most people. I want to reiterate that not everybody will have the same response, and consultation with a dietitian nutritionist remains a critical part of taking care of IBS and other gastrointestinal conditions.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column discussed dizziness upon rising. My husband suggested to me to breathe, and not hold my breath, as I stand up. I find that this works very well for me.
— S.A.
A: Orthostatic hypotension is dizziness upon rising, and it's a common problem, especially in older people and among those taking high blood pressure medicines. I had mentioned adequate salt and water intake and compression stockings, but after reading your letter I did find a study showing that slow, deep breathing (six breaths a minute) improved symptoms of orthostatic hypotension. I am publishing your letter in hopes that simple breathing exercises, at no cost and no risk of medicine side effects, may help other readers.
