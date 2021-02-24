Dear Dr. Roach: Tracking down the cause of a throat tickle

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in very good health. I'm active and walk twice daily.
Maybe a few times a day I get a tickle in my throat that causes me to cough a few times. If I suck on a hard candy or take a drink of water, it is soothed. It is never a deep cough or one that goes on and on. But it is annoying. I take amlodipine, levothyroxine, Zyrtec and pantoprazole. I had my thyroid out two years ago, my only surgery. I have a hiatal hernia and pre-Barrett's esophagus.
-- D.M.
A: The throat tickling sensation and cough have several possible causes, and you have three or four of them. It may be a combination.
The first is gastroesophageal reflux disease. This is when acid from the stomach goes into the esophagus and causes damage. It often causes a heartburn sensation, but not always, and cough is a frequent symptom. Too much acid for too long can cause permanent damage to the esophagus, a condition called Barrett's esophagus. This is dangerous because it predisposes to cancer of the esophagus, and people with Barrett's esophagus need screening to evaluate for cancerous changes. The pantoprazole you are taking may help prevent further damage to the esophagus. The amlodipine you are taking makes GERD more likely, since it relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, the muscular valve that is supposed to keep acid in the stomach where it belongs. I suspect this is the main cause in you, as you seem to get relief from swallowing, which is common with reflux.
A hiatal hernia, where the stomach partially goes into the chest, may also cause cough.
Postnasal drip, from allergies or other nasal irritation, is another frequent cause of cough and throat tickling. You are taking Zyrtec, an antihistamine, so I suspect you may have some issues there.
Finally, in the rare case, thyroid surgery can cause damage to an important nerve (the recurrent laryngeal), and cough is a possible symptom of this. If the cough started after surgery, it would be appropriate to do an evaluation.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on glaucoma with interest. Can you comment on "low pressure glaucoma"? My intraocular pressure was about 15-16 (normal), but my optic nerve was greatly enlarged. Eyedrops lowered that to about 10, but questions about why the nerve is so enlarged and why lowering the intraocular pressure would help do not elicit much of an answer, just that it might help. My concern is the threat of going blind as the optic nerve "cups out."
-- C.G.
A: Glaucoma is a disease of the retina, diagnosed by an enlargement of the optic cup relative to the optic disc when examining the retina. The vast majority of people with glaucoma have elevated pressures inside the eye, and treatment to lower pressure is effective at slowing or stopping progression of the disease. Without treatment, glaucoma will cause progressive and irreversible loss of vision, starting with peripheral vision.
However, some people will develop the retinopathy of glaucoma with normal pressures. This may be associated with medical conditions such as anemia, arrhythmia, hypothyroidism, autoimmune diseases and migraine headaches. An ophthalmologist will typically do a thorough exam to exclude other causes of retinopathy, but lowering the eye pressure, even if normal to begin with, has been shown to reduce progression of visual loss in glaucoma. It's the best treatment we have to prevent blindness.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My son is taking hemp-based CBD oil for depression. He purchased this at a health food store. His doctor prescribed pills that he was unable to tolerate due to suicidal thoughts. He is unable to go outside when taking CBD. We would like to know if it will show up in a drug test as part of a job interview. Should he be taking it?
— D.
A: There are animal studies and some preliminary data suggesting that cannabidiol, a nonpsychoactive substance found in cannabis, might be effective for anxiety and depressive disorders. I hope that CBD will be proven to be a useful treatment for depression, as what we have now certainly isn't perfect. However, there are not yet high-quality studies supporting this use. The fact that your son can't go out while taking the CBD suggests to me that it may not be effective. While the pills he had previously cannot be used, there are many treatments available for depression that have better safety and effectiveness data than CBD.
Most forensic drug testing uses THC and its metabolites, so if what your son is taking is truly CBD, then it should not be identified during testing as THC. There is a chance that the "CBD oil" he purchased has THC in it: In one study, 57% of CBD oils sold were found to have measurable THC, which would show up on a drug test. Unfortunately, 25% of the oils contained no CBD at all.
I remain convinced that these drugs, THC and CBD, need to be properly studied, and when found to be useful, tested for purity and content in the same way as pharmaceuticals.