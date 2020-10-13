Dear Dr. Roach: Trigger finger doesn't get better on its own

DEAR DR. ROACH: My left thumb has been "clicking" and locking in position for the past five months. Moving it from one position (straight) to another position (bent) can be done with the help of my other hand. Trying to move it without the other hand's assistance can be quite painful. It's an acceptable level of pain during daytime, but it is unbearable during the night. I took to wearing a thumb splint, which helps, but the base of my thumb gets sore overnight. It clears up during the day. This cycle has been going at a steady level for the past four months.

Is there a better way to treat this, short of surgery? Will this get any better over time, or am I destined to have the trigger thumb for the rest of my life? I'm almost 61 and in excellent health, at least relative to my peers. I work out daily and have no plans to retire. I have yet to see my doctor about this, but I will mention it at my next annual checkup.

-- S.K.