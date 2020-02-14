Dear Dr. Roach: Trust your instincts, never hesitate to seek a second opinion

In 2014, I answered a letter from a woman whose son, who had a history of drug addiction, was being treated with 11 different psychiatric medicines. I answered that I was very worried about that list, that there was a high potential for bad drug interactions, and that some of the medicines used were dangerous for a person with a history of drug addiction.

Unfortunately, before my response was published, her son died of respiratory failure. She took action against the physician who prescribed all the medicines to her son.

This week, she wrote me that the physician was found guilty of gross negligence and is permanently barred from prescribing controlled substances.

I'm writing this in my column because there are a few incompetent physicians. It is painful to see a tragedy such as what happened. Patients and family members should trust their instincts when it comes to questioning a care plan, and in the face of warning signs, never be afraid to seek a second opinion.