Dear Dr. Roach: Two habits this husband must stop right away

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 71 years old. Five years ago, I had a partial knee replacement. One year ago, I was developing pain in that knee. An X-ray proved all is well in the knee, and my doctor assumed that I had arthritis showing up under the kneecap causing this pain.

He gave me a cortisone shot with the warning if I became infected the procedure would be to remove the implant, clear the infection and then perform a total knee replacement.

Five months later I asked for another shot because the pain came back. He gave me the shot with the same advisory and mentioned that the only way out is to perform a total knee replacement.

I'd like to ask your opinion. Is the risk huge by taking this shot of cortisone? In this age of COVID and the pressure on hospitals, I feel it's just best to keep taking the shot every five to six months if I need it.

-- J.J.

A: Steroids are potent anti-inflammatories and are useful for many conditions, but they also suppress the immune system and increase risk of infection. In people who have not had surgery, careful injection technique reduces the risk of infection to very small. However, the risk is much greater in a person with hardware in the knee.