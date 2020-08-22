Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines are OK for those who have had polio

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a woman in my late 70s, a 1949 polio patient. For forever I have been told that because of poliomyelitis I cannot tolerate any preventive inoculations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, etc. I was allowed to get flu shots when they first became available; however, when additives were included later on, I was instructed not to get it any longer. My concern is if I will be able to safely partake of the coronavirus inoculation when it becomes available. Most present-day doctors have no experience with polio, and often input is vague.
-- P.G.
A: Poliomyelitis was, for many years, a terror that parents feared every summer. Until a vaccine became available in 1955, polio could strike without warning. Although the vast majority of people had only mild symptoms (90% to 95% of cases were asymptomatic), about 1 person per thousand with polio developed poliomyelitis, a serious complication of the nervous system that was sometimes fatal and two-thirds of the time led to permanent weakness. Why some people got terribly ill and died while others had no symptoms remains a mystery, although we know some risk factors for developing poliomyelitis, such as older age, excess exercise while infected and tonsillectomy.
I am surprised to hear the recommendations against standard vaccines for you. I haven't read that before and I have taken care of quite a few polio survivors. Experts confirm that standard vaccines, including flu, pneumonia and shingles, are recommended for those with a history of poliomyelitis. There are no additives in the vaccines placing polio survivors at increased risk.
It is too early to speculate on a coronavirus vaccine. Although many groups are working on a vaccine, efficacy and safety testing is extensive before a vaccine is approved and the process must not be rushed. However, I doubt that a history of polio will prevent you or the many other polio survivors from getting the vaccine when one is approved.
There are many places for you to get more information: Post-polio.org is one I often use. It has reliable information from experts, which is increasingly important as the number of physicians who have taken care of polio survivors decreases.
