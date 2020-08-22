Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines are OK for those who have had polio

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a woman in my late 70s, a 1949 polio patient. For forever I have been told that because of poliomyelitis I cannot tolerate any preventive inoculations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, etc. I was allowed to get flu shots when they first became available; however, when additives were included later on, I was instructed not to get it any longer. My concern is if I will be able to safely partake of the coronavirus inoculation when it becomes available. Most present-day doctors have no experience with polio, and often input is vague.

-- P.G.

A: Poliomyelitis was, for many years, a terror that parents feared every summer. Until a vaccine became available in 1955, polio could strike without warning. Although the vast majority of people had only mild symptoms (90% to 95% of cases were asymptomatic), about 1 person per thousand with polio developed poliomyelitis, a serious complication of the nervous system that was sometimes fatal and two-thirds of the time led to permanent weakness. Why some people got terribly ill and died while others had no symptoms remains a mystery, although we know some risk factors for developing poliomyelitis, such as older age, excess exercise while infected and tonsillectomy.