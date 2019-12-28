Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines don't always mix with compromised immune systems

Dear Dr. Roach: Your recent column on the shingles vaccine did not address those of us with compromised immune systems. I take Enbrel and could not take the original shingles vaccine. What is the protocol as of now with the new vaccine?
A: Unfortunately, there is still no consensus on giving the shingles vaccine to people with compromised immune systems. Most experts will give the new subunit vaccine Shingrix -- it does not contain live virus -- to people whose immune systems are only mildly affected, such as people taking low-dose prednisone, say less than 20 mg/day, or low doses of other immune system suppressing drugs like methotrexate or azathioprine. For people with more significant immunosuppressive therapy, like the Embrel you are taking, or for people with a history of leukemia, lymphoma or stem cell or organ transplant, I can't make a recommendation.
You have free articles remaining.
If possible, the vaccine should be given prior to starting therapy. Unfortunately, that doesn't help the many people like you, deciding what to do while on immunosuppression. There just aren't enough data yet to show both effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. Most of the evidence points toward safety, but the temporary increase in immune response due to the components of the vaccine could, in theory, make some conditions worse, such as rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis.
Dear Dr. Roach: You wrote that you had seen doctors and nurses with "DNR" tattooed on their chests. Were they still on the job, or retired and not in good health?
A: The two health care professionals I recall with these tattoos were young and healthy. Both of them watched many people undergo long, painful, expensive hospital courses that ended in a death without dignity. It was in response to these bad outcomes that they made a request against attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
As I said, I disagree with the tattoo. It is not considered a legal document, and it is worthwhile to make a legally binding document. I recommend www.agingwithdignity.org and www.caringinfo.org as good places to start.