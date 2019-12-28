Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines don't always mix with compromised immune systems

Dear Dr. Roach: Your recent column on the shingles vaccine did not address those of us with compromised immune systems. I take Enbrel and could not take the original shingles vaccine. What is the protocol as of now with the new vaccine?

A: Unfortunately, there is still no consensus on giving the shingles vaccine to people with compromised immune systems. Most experts will give the new subunit vaccine Shingrix -- it does not contain live virus -- to people whose immune systems are only mildly affected, such as people taking low-dose prednisone, say less than 20 mg/day, or low doses of other immune system suppressing drugs like methotrexate or azathioprine. For people with more significant immunosuppressive therapy, like the Embrel you are taking, or for people with a history of leukemia, lymphoma or stem cell or organ transplant, I can't make a recommendation.

