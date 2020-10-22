Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines must be held to the highest standards of safety

I am unaware of any vaccine that has the kind of record that would allow me to take or recommend it outside a clinical trial. While it is possible that such evidence will become available in the future, as of this writing I cannot recommend a coronavirus vaccine.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently you wrote about some health risks associated with smoking and vaping of cannabis. I was wondering if you could comment on any health risks that might be associated with edible consumption.

-- S.C.

A: Edible forms of cannabis (gummies seem to be a popular choice) do not have the potential for harm to the lungs that smoking and vaping do. However, the onset of action is slower than those other methods, and inexperienced users can sometimes take too much while waiting for the desired effect. For this reason, visits to the ER for toxicity for edible forms of cannabis are higher than would be expected.

Cannabis in general has few adverse effects; however, changes to short- and long-term memory are possible in heavier users, and use by adolescents is associated with a higher risk of schizophrenia. I also mentioned an uncommon side effect, cannabis hyperemesis syndrome (periodic uncontrollable vomiting), in a recent column.