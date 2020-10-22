Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccines must be held to the highest standards of safety

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read recently that a coronavirus vaccine is scheduled for release in late October or early November in the very early stages of clinical trials. Although the manufacturer has offered assurances that the vaccine is safe, this seems awfully early. I understand that only one vaccine in history has been released this quickly, which was the anthrax vaccine.
I am 77 years old and reasonably healthy, but my age puts me in the higher risk category for contracting COVID-19. Would you recommend I get this vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
-- P.L.
A: I understand the desire for a vaccine quickly. An effective vaccine could dramatically change the course of the pandemic, saving lives and allowing people to return to work sooner.
However, treatments that prevent disease must be held to the highest standards of safety. I recall the 1976 swine flu vaccine, which was associated with Guillain-Barre syndrome, although there remains controversy still about whether the swine flu vaccine really caused it or if it was a statistical fluke. I still have patients who refuse the flu vaccine due to that single event and the perception that it was a rushed and inadequate vaccine.
For me to recommend a vaccine, it must have undergone extensive evaluation, showing that its benefit far outweighs its risk. This requires a large number of volunteers and a significant follow-up period to identify any potential adverse effects. I have consistently advised taking the currently recommended vaccines because of that thorough evaluation prior to approval and because of continued monitoring after release.
I am unaware of any vaccine that has the kind of record that would allow me to take or recommend it outside a clinical trial. While it is possible that such evidence will become available in the future, as of this writing I cannot recommend a coronavirus vaccine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently you wrote about some health risks associated with smoking and vaping of cannabis. I was wondering if you could comment on any health risks that might be associated with edible consumption.
-- S.C.
A: Edible forms of cannabis (gummies seem to be a popular choice) do not have the potential for harm to the lungs that smoking and vaping do. However, the onset of action is slower than those other methods, and inexperienced users can sometimes take too much while waiting for the desired effect. For this reason, visits to the ER for toxicity for edible forms of cannabis are higher than would be expected.
Cannabis in general has few adverse effects; however, changes to short- and long-term memory are possible in heavier users, and use by adolescents is associated with a higher risk of schizophrenia. I also mentioned an uncommon side effect, cannabis hyperemesis syndrome (periodic uncontrollable vomiting), in a recent column.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old female who was recently hospitalized for a serious case of ocular shingles, although fortunately it did not invade the eyeball and my vision is intact. The shingles affected the left side of my face with severe migraines, eye pain, swelling, vomiting, fever and weakness. Should I receive the Shingrix vaccine, and in what time frame? I read that after having shingles, one should wait three years to receive the vaccine. I am otherwise healthy, with perfume/scent induced asthma.
I wanted to receive the vaccine last year at my annual wellness exam, but my primary care physician advised me to wait. She wanted to see what long-term effects the vaccine would have. I do not ever want to go through this again.
-- A.S.
A: The new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, may be given as soon as the rash from shingles has crusted over, but the risk of developing a recurrence of shingles within a year of an outbreak is low. You can get it anytime within that year.
I understand that some doctors are reluctant to prescribe new treatments, but the data and years of experience with the Shingrix vaccine are convincing enough that I recommend it for everyone over 50 who does not have a medical reason not to take it. This is true for people who have had shingles before as well as those who have not.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!