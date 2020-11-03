Dear Dr. Roach: Valley fever is a fungal infection in the lungs

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old male who is healthy and physically fit. I contracted Valley fever last November while visiting Arizona. The initial symptoms were flulike body aches, a rash and profound night sweats that lasted for about three weeks. After returning to Canada, my family physician ordered a CT scan, which showed nodules in the left lung, the largest being 4 cm. I began to recover (untreated) before an appointment with a pulmonary specialist became available, and my doctor decided to take a wait-and-see approach. I was fully recovered and back cycling long distances in about three months.

Can I assume that this illness is behind me? I've met many other people who have had VF, but not one who didn't receive some kind of antifungal. I have also read that VF can reappear years down the road. Does not having had treatment with antifungals have any influence on a recurrence?

-- P.B.