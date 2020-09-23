Dear Dr. Roach: Very high triglycerides may need a step up from OTC fish oil

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently saw an ad on TV for Vascepa. It seems to be a drug for lowering triglycerides. I did some additional research and found that it also works as an anti-inflammatory. My triglycerides on my last bloodwork were 160. Would this drug be of benefit for me? Some say it's merely fish oil, which I have taken for several years. I wonder if it's just a higher octane of fish oil, so to speak.

-- B.

A: Before taking a medication, it should be very clear what the goals of the medication are. This is true whether the medicine is prescription, over-the-counter, vitamin or other supplement.

In the case of people with high triglycerides, the goal of omega-3 fish oil is preventive. For people with VERY high triglycerides (over 885 mg/dL), reducing triglycerides reduces the incidence of inflammation of the pancreas. That is not a concern for you; in your case, the goal is to reduce the likelihood of having a heart attack or stroke.