Dear Dr. Roach: Viagra and Cialis usually safe for those with heart disease

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 80-year-old man who still has psychological drive, but who has lost the physical ability for an erection. Is there any safe way to restore this? I have had multiple bypass surgeries, so I am fearful of medicines like Viagra or Cialis, but I wonder about the safety of testosterone.
A: Although older men often have decreasing ability for an erection, finding out the underlying cause is important before trying medications. In men with a known history of blockages in the artery -- whether in the heart (leading to a stent or bypass), brain (leading to stroke or TIA) or elsewhere in the body -- it is worth considering whether the arteries that supply the penis with blood flow might also be blocked. This might require specific treatment.
Treatment with sildenafil (Viagra) or similar drugs is usually safe in people with heart disease; however, these drugs may not be used by men who take nitroglycerine or related drugs.
Dear Dr. Roach: My mother recently had to decide between low probability surgery and more chemo, or hospice care. With her oncologist's support, she chose hospice.
Mom was fully aware for several weeks while her metastasized endometrial cancer ended her life. The hospice house allowed Mom to live her few remaining days comfortably, pain-free and with dignity.
Please let your readers know that hospice is not giving up, it is accepting the inevitable with care and comfort.
A: I appreciate your writing about a difficult subject. I have referred many of my patients into hospice care, and the overwhelming majority of those patients and their families have reported a good experience, as you and your mom did. I have also seen some of my own friends and family in hospice care and have found that hospice workers are remarkable people. Their wisdom and experience have made a big difference. I have learned over time to refer to hospice early -- doing so in a person's last few days is too late for to most benefit. It is often the case that people in hospice care live their remaining time not only with more comfort and dignity than many people have at the end of their lives in a hospital under standard care, but also it may extend that remaining time.
