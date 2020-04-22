Dear Dr. Roach: Viagra and Cialis usually safe for those with heart disease

A: I appreciate your writing about a difficult subject. I have referred many of my patients into hospice care, and the overwhelming majority of those patients and their families have reported a good experience, as you and your mom did. I have also seen some of my own friends and family in hospice care and have found that hospice workers are remarkable people. Their wisdom and experience have made a big difference. I have learned over time to refer to hospice early -- doing so in a person's last few days is too late for to most benefit. It is often the case that people in hospice care live their remaining time not only with more comfort and dignity than many people have at the end of their lives in a hospital under standard care, but also it may extend that remaining time.