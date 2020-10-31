Dear Dr. Roach: Viral infection produces an increase in cardiac output

What is not completely clear is how much risk there is from very small droplets or aerosols, which an ordinary cotton mask cannot filter. However, the data are clear that mask wearing is very effective. Hospital workers use N95 masks or even more advanced protection to prevent inhaling smaller particles, especially during procedures that are likely to create a lot of infectious respiratory particles.

Staying further away from people and wearing a mask remain effective ways of minimizing risk. If the person with COVID-19 -- whether or not they realize it -- is wearing a mask as well, the risk is even lower. That's why it's so important that everyone comply with mask-wearing, since many people who are infectious with SARS-CoV-2 do not know it.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Years ago, you discussed tramadol as a cough suppressant. I have had a chronic cough for years, and my family doctor at the time told me to take tramadol. I have been taking it for about 10 years. My new family doctor doesn't want to give it to me. What can I do? -- Anon.

A: Tramadol is an opiate medication that can be dangerous if misused. Physicians need to be cautious about prescribing it. Like essentially any medication, it can be abused: taken too much of or sold, for example. It should not be used in people at high risk of opiate drug abuse.