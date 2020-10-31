Dear Dr. Roach: Viral infection produces an increase in cardiac output

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a viral infection produce a heart murmur?
A: Yes, though not in the way you may be thinking.
A heart murmur can be normal (physiologic) or abnormal, usually due to a problem with a heart valve. In a person with a damaged heart valve, a trained listener can clearly hear abnormal, turbulent blood flow across the valve, and we can usually discern which valve is affected. One professor I had was able to very precisely estimate the size of a valve that wasn't open fully and was consistently proven right by the echocardiogram.
A physician can sometimes hear blood flowing through a structurally normal valve. This is more common in people who are thin, young and high cardiac output, such as after exertion. A viral infection produces an increase in cardiac output, so it will make a physiologic (one old term is "innocent," which I still enjoy) heart murmur more noticeable.
One bacterial infection, rheumatic fever, can damage the heart valves. Fortunately, rheumatic fever is very uncommon now in the age of antibiotics, but rheumatic heart disease is still a major cause of valvular heart disease in older patients, and creates the most dramatic heart murmurs.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My urologist put me on finasteride for enlarged prostate. What are the side effects?
A: Finasteride blocks the conversion of testosterone (T) to dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT has two known effects: It enlarges the prostate, and it causes loss of hair in a typical male pattern. Thus, finasteride is used in men with enlarged prostate and in both men and women with hair loss. The usual dose for enlarged prostate is 5 mg, but only 1 mg when used for male pattern hair loss.
Adverse effects to finasteride are uncommon, but the most common are sexual side effects, specifically erectile dysfunction, decreased libido and ejaculatory dysfunction. Side effects are more likely with older men.
There have been conflicting reports about the risk of depression in men taking finasteride, but depression should certainly be looked for in a man being treated.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I entered a market with my cloth face mask on, and went down an empty aisle. I smelled perfume, quite strongly. I am wondering how protective face masks are from COVID-19 when I could easily smell the perfume from a person who had been in that aisle previously or was in a nearby aisle.
A: Human sense of smell is very acute, and perfumes are designed to be noticed. The chemicals that form a perfume are generally much smaller than a virus, and go right through the holes in a mask. Much of the risk from COVID-19 appears to be from virus carried on large droplets. These are effectively filtered out by the masks.
What is not completely clear is how much risk there is from very small droplets or aerosols, which an ordinary cotton mask cannot filter. However, the data are clear that mask wearing is very effective. Hospital workers use N95 masks or even more advanced protection to prevent inhaling smaller particles, especially during procedures that are likely to create a lot of infectious respiratory particles.
Staying further away from people and wearing a mask remain effective ways of minimizing risk. If the person with COVID-19 -- whether or not they realize it -- is wearing a mask as well, the risk is even lower. That's why it's so important that everyone comply with mask-wearing, since many people who are infectious with SARS-CoV-2 do not know it.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Years ago, you discussed tramadol as a cough suppressant. I have had a chronic cough for years, and my family doctor at the time told me to take tramadol. I have been taking it for about 10 years. My new family doctor doesn't want to give it to me. What can I do? -- Anon.
A: Tramadol is an opiate medication that can be dangerous if misused. Physicians need to be cautious about prescribing it. Like essentially any medication, it can be abused: taken too much of or sold, for example. It should not be used in people at high risk of opiate drug abuse.
However, you have a 10-year safety record with the medication. I hear frequently from people who have had years or decades of chronic cough with extensive evaluations that failed to make a diagnosis or find an effective treatment. For this small number of people, I think that low dose tramadol is safe and effective. I think it's unfortunate you can't get the medication from your new doctor. I suggest you consult a pulmonary specialist, who might find alternate treatment or decide the benefits of tramadol outweigh the risks.
