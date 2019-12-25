Dear Dr. Roach: Was fainting spell caused by high-dose flu vaccine?

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently got the high-dose flu shot recommended for age 65 and above from my pharmacy. At the same time, I also got the second of two shots for pneumonia. I had absolutely no symptoms after the shots. I had to get up in the middle of that night and suddenly passed out in the bathroom. When I came to, I was crumpled up on the floor and could not stand up. I had to crawl back to bed. The next day I felt very lethargic and "out of it."

I informed the pharmacy in case they track and report stuff like that. Their reaction was "Sorry about that." Was this a fluke? Or should I avoid the high-dose flu shot in the future?

-- R.D.

A: I can't say for sure. Most people with reactions to the flu shot have other symptoms, and fainting usually happens immediately after the shot. Nonetheless, the reaction should be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is something you can do yourself at vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. VAERS reports do not prove that the vaccine caused the adverse event, but are helpful for identifying trends.