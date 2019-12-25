Dear Dr. Roach: Was fainting spell caused by high-dose flu vaccine?

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently got the high-dose flu shot recommended for age 65 and above from my pharmacy. At the same time, I also got the second of two shots for pneumonia. I had absolutely no symptoms after the shots. I had to get up in the middle of that night and suddenly passed out in the bathroom. When I came to, I was crumpled up on the floor and could not stand up. I had to crawl back to bed. The next day I felt very lethargic and "out of it."
I informed the pharmacy in case they track and report stuff like that. Their reaction was "Sorry about that." Was this a fluke? Or should I avoid the high-dose flu shot in the future?
-- R.D.
A: I can't say for sure. Most people with reactions to the flu shot have other symptoms, and fainting usually happens immediately after the shot. Nonetheless, the reaction should be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is something you can do yourself at vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. VAERS reports do not prove that the vaccine caused the adverse event, but are helpful for identifying trends.
The high-dose flu shot does have a higher incidence of adverse reactions than the standard dose, and getting more than one shot at the same time is likely to further increase the risk, although the absolute rate remains low.
Next year, I would still probably recommend the high-dose vaccine (you won't need the pneumonia shot again), but I'd be sure you have an extra glass or two of water that day.
I think it is more likely that you had something called "micturition syncope," which is a reflex type of fainting. Although it is a relatively benign type of fainting, it's still worthwhile to have an evaluation from your doctor, including an electrocardiogram, just to be sure there are no surprises. It's possible that it was the combination of the high-dose vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine, and the getting up in the middle of the night that caused the fainting.
Vaccines have frequent short-term side effects and rare long-term ones; however, the benefits greatly outweigh the risk.