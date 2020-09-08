Dear Dr. Roach: Was son's heart inflammation the muscle, lining or both?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: In September 2017, my son, then 17, was rushed to a nearby children's hospital and ultimately diagnosed with myocarditis, but did not have a biopsy. He was given an infusion of immune globulin that left him quite ill for about 10 hours. Upon discharge the pediatric cardiologist reassured us that my son was free of this and could return to his normal routine of running daily after about a month of light activity.

In January 2020, my son returned to the emergency room in considerable pain and was diagnosed with pericarditis. He took colchicine for six months and was told that the first incident in 2017 was likely pericarditis. Can he get pericarditis again? Is there anything he can do to avoid another bout of this?

-- J.A.