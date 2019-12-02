Dear Dr. Roach: Water restriction is the key to treating too-low salt levels

Dear Dr. Roach: A few years ago, while skiing in Utah, I became violently ill and could barely walk. I called 9-1-1 and was taken to the hospital, where I was diagnosed with hyponatremia. It took a week in the hospital to recover. My internist eventually prescribed 1 gram of salt/sodium a day and to not drink too much water.

Even though I take the gram of salt a day and salt my food, the salt level in my body continues to remain low at 130-135. Sometimes my legs get shaky, which is my body telling me when the salt level is too low, so I take another gram of salt.

If I were in an assisted living facility where they do not serve salt in food, I'd probably be dead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As there may be others who have this problem who are in assisted living, I would appreciate your thoughts on this.

-- P.M.