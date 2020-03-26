Dear Dr. Roach: Weight loss effective for reducing symptoms of arthritis

Dear Dr. Roach: I read that every pound you lose translates to 4 pounds less stress on the knee. Can that be possible?

A: That is true. A 2005 study combined advanced gait analysis with a mathematical model to estimate the amount of stress on the knee in normal, everyday activity. They found that every pound of body weight dropped meant 4 pounds less stress at the knee. The authors noted, "Accumulated over thousands of steps per day, a reduction of this magnitude would appear to be clinically meaningful."

The effect of weight loss is even more dramatic when looking at the effect of stairs on the knee. Most people with arthritis know that going up and down stairs is more uncomfortable than regular walking. That's because the stresses are at least two to three times more with stairs than walking on level ground. Each pound of weight loss will then have even greater effect on knee stress with stairs.

Losing weight is not easy, but it remains one effective treatment for reducing symptoms of arthritis.