Dear Dr. Roach: Weight loss is best for fatty liver

For people who have fatty liver without diabetes, the use of vitamin E appears to be of modest benefit, although there are conflicting data. Vitamin E should not be used in people with diabetes for the treatment of fatty liver. Most experts will not use vitamin E in men with a personal history or strong family history of prostate cancer, since a large trial showed vitamin E increased the risk of prostate cancer about 17%.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 59 years old and work out with weights. Can I still gain muscle, or am I too old? Either way I will continue working out.

-- C.D.

A: People at any age can gain strength, and muscle mass from exercise. Fifty-nine is very young! People in their 80s and beyond not only gain strength, but can reduce risk of falls and fractures through regular exercise. I do recommend getting a professional to help if you are not familiar with the equipment and techniques.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Cholestyramine was prescribed by my family doctor. What is your experience or knowledge of the effectiveness of this drug? High triglycerides are the reason, according to the doctor.

-- J.P.