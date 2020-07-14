Dear Dr. Roach: Weight loss is best for fatty liver

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been suffering from fatty liver for the past 10 years. Is there any medication to reverse it?
-- A.A.
A: Fatty liver is a very common finding that refers to the accumulation of excess fat in the liver cells. The most common cause, in people who do not drink excess alcohol, is being overweight, which eventually leads to insulin resistance and many other metabolic abnormalities. This includes changes in the cholesterol levels and elevations in blood pressure.
Although you asked about medication treatment, the primary treatment for people who are overweight with fatty liver is losing weight. Ideally, this is accomplished through healthy dietary changes and increased exercise; however, bariatric surgery is worth considering in people who continue to have fatty liver despite their best efforts on diet and exercise.
Fatty liver should not be taken lightly. It may progress to inflammation of the liver (steatohepatitis, from "steat-", meaning "fat" in Greek), fibrosis and eventually cirrhosis of the liver.
Drug therapy is more often used to help the underlying and accompanying conditions than it is for treatment of the fatty liver itself. Treatment of diabetes (if present), high blood pressure and high cholesterol are often of benefit in reducing not only liver disease risk, but also risk of heart attack and stroke. Weight-loss medications are prescribed by some weight management experts.
For people who have fatty liver without diabetes, the use of vitamin E appears to be of modest benefit, although there are conflicting data. Vitamin E should not be used in people with diabetes for the treatment of fatty liver. Most experts will not use vitamin E in men with a personal history or strong family history of prostate cancer, since a large trial showed vitamin E increased the risk of prostate cancer about 17%.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 59 years old and work out with weights. Can I still gain muscle, or am I too old? Either way I will continue working out.
-- C.D.
A: People at any age can gain strength, and muscle mass from exercise. Fifty-nine is very young! People in their 80s and beyond not only gain strength, but can reduce risk of falls and fractures through regular exercise. I do recommend getting a professional to help if you are not familiar with the equipment and techniques.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Cholestyramine was prescribed by my family doctor. What is your experience or knowledge of the effectiveness of this drug? High triglycerides are the reason, according to the doctor.
-- J.P.
A: Cholestyramine works by binding bile, which means that cholesterol is excreted though the gut into the stool. It has been used for many years to lower cholesterol, but is not often used now, because there are other drugs better able to lower cholesterol, and they have been proven to reduce the risk of heart attack, whereas the benefit from cholestyramine and similar drugs is not as well proven.
People taking cholestyramine may notice nausea, bloating and cramping. These can limit the usefulness of the medication. What has me confused, though, is that cholestyramine often has the effect of INCREASING triglyceride levels. In fact, there are warnings against using cholestyramine in people with very elevated triglycerides, who are more often treated with other classes of medication, the fibrates and statins. Very high triglycerides can cause inflammation of the pancreas.
Cholestyramine has other uses. I've had remarkable success treating people with chronic diarrhea using cholestyramine when the diarrhea is caused by problems with excess bile salts. For example, it can be used in Crohn's disease or for some people with gallbladder removal and celiac disease.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 72-year-old female. I was diagnosed 27 years ago with Graves' disease, and was given radioactive iodine to kill my thyroid. I have been on levothyroxine since, and my blood work has my TSH at 0.36, although optimal levels are 0.04 to 4.0. Should my number be higher, as most people have levels in the 2's. My doctor feels I'm in normal range. Your thoughts?
-- J.H.
A: Radioactive iodine works by causing local tissue damage after the iodine is specifically taken up by the thyroid gland. The radiation damages the fast-growing thyroid cells stimulated by the antibodies to the thyroid, which is/are the underlying cause of Grave's disease.
Your doctor is right that the TSH is in the normal range, even if a bit low. A low TSH means that the thyroxine level is high. Lowering your dose of levothyroxine slightly will bring the TSH back into the middle of the normal range. The main concern with slightly high thyroxine is an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. Your risk is very low since yours is normal, even if on the low side of normal. It doesn't need to be adjusted if you feel fine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: For the past seven or eight years, I have taken 300 mg of ranitidine before bedtime. It was prescribed to treat reflux. As you know, this product has been recalled. I wonder if I could be suffering any adverse effects from my sustained usage. If so, what test or treatments would you recommend? My age is 78. I am suffering from abdominal discomfort (cramps, bloating, belching and gas).
-- L.L.
A: Ranitidine (Zantac and others) is in the class of drugs called H2 blockers. They block the histamine type 2 receptors in the stomach, which stimulate acid secretion. H2 blockers are not as potent as the proton pump inhibitors, such as omeprazole, but they have the advantage of starting to work quickly and being generally safe.
These drugs have been recalled due to contamination with NDMA, which is potentially cancer-causing. However, there have been no reports of NDMA causing cancer in humans. I wouldn't recommend any extra testing to look for cancer; the risk is probably quite small.
Manufacturers of H2 blockers are changing their processes to make the drugs without NDMA contamination. Famotidine and cimetidine are available alternatives that do not have NDMA contamination.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68 and have been taking benazepril to control my high blood pressure for approximately 20 years. I often read that high blood pressure can put a person at risk for different issues, including complications with COVID-19. Since my blood pressure is within normal range with medication, am I still at risk for high blood pressure issues?
-- M.R.W.
A: High blood pressure does put people at higher risk for medical issues, especially stroke and heart attack. Reducing these risks is the major reason to treat with blood pressure medication.
Over many years and hundreds of studies, it is now generally accepted that the sooner the blood pressure is treated, and the closer the treated blood pressure is to normal blood pressure, the better the reduction in risk of complications. Most experts aim to get the blood pressure down to near-normal, if that is possible to do without too many side effects.
It is my belief that a person who is rapidly diagnosed with high blood pressure once it occurs, and who is treated aggressively and successfully, will be at no (or very little) increased risk for high blood pressure and stroke.
While it is true that high blood pressure seems to be a risk factor for bad outcomes in people infected with COVID-19, I can't say definitively that successful treatment completely removes that excess risk. However, I believe that is likely to be the case, and preliminary data suggest that benazepril, like other ACE inhibitors, may be particularly protective. There are many reasons to effectively treat high blood pressure.
