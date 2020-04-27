Dear Dr. Roach: Wellness visits don't double as regular checkups

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: Our excellent insurance allows for a yearly wellness visit at no cost. My regular copay is a very reasonable $10. So, the cost is not the real issue. For the past few years, after my visit, I have received a bill for $10, with the explanation that while the wellness visit was free, I was being charged for a regular visit also. This because we discussed my blood pressure, which is a preexisting condition. It seems that should be part of my wellness discussion.

The billing office says Medicare Advantage programs allow for this (double?) billing, based on how the doctor codes the exam. Interestingly, my wife, who sees another doctor in the same practice, has never been billed in this manner, even though her doctor has discussed preexisting conditions.

A: The annual wellness exam is intended to allow you and your doctor time to discuss strategies for keeping you healthy. It may include performing or scheduling screening tests, discussing physical activity and diet, and other interventions to help reduce injury and disease. The annual wellness exam is NOT a regular visit to discuss problems and do a physical exam.