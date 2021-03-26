Dear Dr. Roach: What activities are OK after getting COVID vaccine?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine and taking normal precautions? I haven't been to the gym in almost a year, and as a 60+ male, I know I need more cardiovascular exercise.

-- H.C.

A: It is still wise to use proper social distancing, hand hygiene and masks, even after getting any COVID-19 vaccine. It's certainly very good news you got the vaccine, and like more than 90% of those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you have antibodies. However, no vaccine is perfect, and recent data showed the vaccine to be 85% effective at preventing severe COVID infection.

You are right that gyms are a known source of infection. Many people infected and contagious with COVID-19 have no symptoms, and feel perfectly well enough to go to the gym, but pose a risk to their fellow exercisers. Working out leads to heavy breathing, which increases the risk of infection to others. That could put you, and then anyone you may live with, at risk.