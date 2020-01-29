Dear Dr. Roach: What are the known causes of leukemia?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some leukemias are curable now. Others, sadly, are not. Overall, survival rates for leukemia are improving over time, and today over 60% of people diagnosed with leukemia live longer than five years. Five years is a good sign that the person has achieved a long-term remission, but that still does not necessarily mean cure.

Dear Dr. Roach: I saw an ad for a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease using Copaxone and Protollin. It is supposed to remove amyloid from the brain by 73%. Can this be true?

— M.B.

A: One of the abnormalities found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease is a protein called tau. Like another protein, beta-amyloid, it is a misfolded normal brain protein. Beta-amyloid has long been suspected to be part of the underlying mechanism of Alzheimer's disease, but treatments designed at removing beta-amyloid protein alone have so far not been successful at improving the memory and other brain problems in Alzheimer's. Researchers have also looked at treatments aimed at tau protein, which correlates better with disease severity.