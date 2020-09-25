Dear Dr. Roach: What calcium channel blockers do and how they work with heart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am grateful for your recent explanation of statins and beta blockers. Could you also explain what calcium channel blockers do and how they work? I once read they have nothing to do with the mineral calcium. Is that right? Do they interact with statins?

-- A.B.

A: Calcium channel blockers have everything to do with the mineral calcium. Calcium is used as a messenger in the body to turn on and off important cellular functions. Although there are many kinds of calcium receptors, the two kinds that are important for the calcium blockers we use clinically are those in the heart and those in the blood vessels.

In the heart, blocking calcium channels slows the heart rate and decreases the strength of the heart's contractions. The calcium channel blockers verapamil and diltiazem work predominantly this way. These drugs are useful for people with high blood pressure and some kinds of too-fast heart rhythms.