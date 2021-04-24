Dear Dr. Roach: What can 62-year-old do to reduce chances of breast cancer

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 62-year-old woman. I do not eat meat, have a plant-based diet, and exercise five days per week. My mother had breast cancer and her brother had prostate cancer. My father had prostate cancer and his sister had breast cancer. I have read that there is a genetic link between prostate and breast cancer. I tested negative for the BRCA 1 and 2 gene mutations, but am concerned because most women who get breast cancer are not positive for BRCA 1 and 2. Is there anything else I can do or other tests I can have to decrease my chances of getting breast cancer?

-- M.B.

A: Given your first-degree relative (mother) had breast cancer, you are indeed at higher-than-average risk. You certainly should be getting regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer. This can allow for early detection and treatment. Women at very high risk are sometimes offered MRI screening plus mammography. This can have an improved detection rate, but at a cost of more false positive results, which increase anxiety and often necessitate biopsy.