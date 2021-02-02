Dear Dr. Roach: What is proper treatment for mild case of COVID-19?

DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Could you please share what treatment they should be receiving, if any?

-- M.W.

A: Fortunately, most cases of COVID-19 are mild and will not require hospitalization. The range of symptoms is broad, including a large number of people who have no discernable symptoms at all, to the nasal and throat symptoms you describe, to gastrointestinal symptoms. However, the most common symptoms among those who will ever develop them are fever and cough, often with muscle aches or headaches. Shortness of breath is sometimes present; fatigue is sometimes overwhelming.

In people with newly diagnosed COVID-19 infection, it's critical for the treating provider to assess risk for severe disease. This includes a review of underlying medical conditions that put a person at risk, especially being over age 65, obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and immunosuppression due to disease or treatment. Any heart or lung disease should be considered a risk factor as well.