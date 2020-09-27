Dear Dr. Roach: What is the best walking speed for weight loss?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm quite overweight, with some physical mobility and fatigue issues because of autoimmune-related inflammatory arthritis. Some days, I can get about a block at a fairly brisk pace but I have to stop for a few minutes because of the pain in my legs, pelvis and back or I will fall down. Other days, I can get two or three blocks at a brisker than usual pace without needing to stop.

When it comes to burning calories, is it better for me to walk slower and take less breaks or to walk faster and take more breaks to get my pain under control? Must I reach a certain heart rate and keep it there for a certain period of time in order to being doing anything meaningful for weight loss? Unfortunately, because of the pandemic restrictions, walking around is the only kind of exercise I'm able to do right now. The pools, gyms and yoga studios are closed.

-- F.B.C.

A: For most people, longer and more intense workouts are generally more effective for weight loss. In your case, overly intense workouts are not a good idea. Overdoing it can lead to pain in the joints (and muscles and soft tissue). I recommend a slower, steadier exercise regimen, which I hope will help build up your stamina and reduce your risk of falls and injuries.